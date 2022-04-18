Gov’t partners with Bush Lot/Adventure NDC to identify landfill site

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, and the Bush Lot/Adventure Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Region Six, have partnered to identify suitable land to establish a sanitary landfill site that will cater to residents living within that NDC area.

Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P. had met with residents of Bush Lot, Wellington Park and Eversham, Corentyne, during a cabinet outreach in the region last Monday following reports of the improper disposal of solid waste. Accompanying him were Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, M.P. and a technical team.

“We should identify that land within the next few weeks, and we will put some resources to set up the area, but you have to make sure that you manage it (landfill site), and anyone found dumping (garbage) you have to take actions against them or report them to the police,” he stated.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P

Minister Dharamlall has also advised the NDC’s councillors to publish a garbage collection schedule for residents. He said he has received complaints that garbage collection occurs only once weekly.

“The garbage issue is a national issue so do not blame yourselves alone, but councillors, you need to create a roster which can be published and shared with the residents so they will know when their garbage will be picked up. Those services also need to be consistent.”

The minister reiterated that residents need to address persons caught littering in the respective communities. This, he said, is in keeping with government’s promise to improve the lives of Guyanese whether in the security, education or even agriculture sectors. Some $1.4 billion has been allocated this year, to improve sanitary and environmental conditions countrywide.