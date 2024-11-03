Gov’t pledges $1M to support SDA youth sports

The government has committed $1 million to the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists to host its Ashton Alleyne Memorial Athletic Championships in 2025.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr made the announcement on Sunday.

He was at the time addressing scores of Sabbath believers during the championship’s opening, at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, West Coast Demerara on Sunday.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramsom Jr.

He commended the passion and faith that drives the youth to fulfill their mandate as Adventists, underscoring that this quality is extremely important in every aspect of life.

“I want you to know that I am extremely proud of what I have seen since last year because it has grown and it has done better since then. And it is for that reason that I will make sure that you get that commitment of $1 million next year,” the minister assured.

He noted that the government continues to open up opportunities for youth. He pointed to the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships, which have empowered thousands of young people.

Scenes from the Ashton Alleyne Memorial Athletic Championships at the National Track and Field Centre

Additionally, the government recently announced that the tuition fees at the University of Guyana will be abolished starting January 2025.

This measure will benefit about 11,000 current students and will cost some $8 billion.

Minister Ramson said these initiatives are to ensure all the country’s youth have access to these opportunities.

Scenes from the Ashton Alleyne Memorial Athletic Championships

It is against this backdrop, that he encouraged the youth to seize these opportunities and use them as stepping stones to achieve success.

“How will the true power come into existence if you are not seizing the opportunity and turning it into knowledge? The power is not just in how fast we can run or jump. It is also the power in our minds,” he emphasised. The sport minister further impressed, “The young people of this organisation and all across the country have within yourself all of the talents and the abilities that are required to make you successful. But that is just knowing. That is just the beginning. You have to convert that into your own opportunities for excellence.”

Scenes from the Ashton Alleyne Memorial Athletic Championships

