Gov’t pledges full investigation into US sanctions

In light of the recent announcement of United States sanctions placed against three Guyanese, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has indicated the government’s intention to conduct a full investigation on the merits of this matter.

While updating reporters at his weekly press conference at the Office of the President on Thursday, Dr Jagdeo noted that the government must be deliberate and serious as it navigates issues of this nature.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Treasury issued a press release that informed of three Guyanese nationals and entities being sanctioned by the Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

At his press conference, Dr Jagdeo made clear the policy position that lawbreakers will face the full brunt of the law, but are also entitled to due process.

“We have made it clear from the very beginning that people who break the law will face the consequences…we intend to fully investigate this matter, and prosecute those who break the law,” the VP said.

He added that the government has contacted Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, seeking information on the officials and transactions involved.

“Simultaneously, a letter went from [Guyana Revenue Authority] GRA to the IRS, to the leadership of the IRS… a multi-page letter outlining all of the information that we want, on bank accounts, transactions, a whole range of issues dating back not just to 2020, but all the way to 2015. So, the GRA said we need this information before the 31st of December of this year,” Dr Jagdeo said.

Building on the stable relationship between Guyana and the US, Dr. Jagdeo stated the government’s readiness to collaborate closely with US officials to resolve this matter.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the government also affirmed its commitment to collaborating with the US on issues of mutual interest including the respect for the rule of law and order.

