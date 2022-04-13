Gov’t prioritising vulnerable communities – Minister Todd

– distributes kites to Linden children

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, M.P, said the government is investing in vulnerable communities across the country, to ensure they also evolve and benefit from the country’s resources.

On Tuesday, Minister Todd visited several communities in the mining town of Linden, Region 10, where he distributed kites to children, ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd in Linden, Region Ten.

The distribution drive is an initiative of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and will continue in communities across Guyana during this week.

Minister Todd said the government is paying keen interest in the development of youths in vulnerable areas. In Region 10, government is collaborating with international partners, and the local private sector to roll out development programmes that will impact communities in keeping with President Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd with children of Region Ten.

“Today’s initiative is a countrywide initiative where we are spreading love and joy at the time of Easter f0r all the kids across Guyana. Throughout the rest of the week, Ministers will be going throughout Guyana to different and various communities to distribute kites, and this is a government initiative led by the President, we are going to the most vulnerable communities,” he told residents.

He said the initiative is part of helping vulnerable communities, and helping children to experience what others across the world will at the same time. He said it will also do well for children and their parents, relieving them from going “into their pockets to buy kites, so, this is also a relief measure.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd distributing kites to children of Region Ten.

“This is a ‘One Guyana’ initiative that we are actually pushing across Guyana, and it is bigger than just infrastructural development, roads and bridges and so on. This is also the softer side, social issues, tackling those communities because at the end of the day the One Guyana initiative will be accomplished from the bottom up, and we have to do it, community at a time and this is an initiative that is catching on well.”

The minister visited the communities of Siberia, Nottinghamshire, West Watooka, Middle Street, Christianburg and Victory Valley.