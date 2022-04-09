Gov’t proposes building large market tarmac for Leonora vendors – President Ali says after walkabout in the area

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday, announced the government’s plan to construct a new tarmac and upgrade the road at the Leonora Market, Region Three.

The President was at the time conducting a walkabout at the Leonora Market, where he interacted with vendors, many of whom travel from various parts of the country to the Leonora Market to ply their trade.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging one of the vendors along with Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, M.P, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, M.P.

Chief among the issues raised by the vendors was the need to upgrade the market, and the road, in order to create a more enabling environment for businesses.

“We want to propose one huge tarmac, one huge tarmac and bring everyone on the tarmac and then develop the infrastructure around the tarmac, that is the proposition we have made,” he told the media following the walkabout.

The head-of-state said the vendors and residents were inclined to the proposed tarmac and as such, a team of ministers and regional officials will be returning to the region next week to engage stakeholders on the issue.

The exercise also presented an opportunity for the president to review commodities and other food items in the market. The vendors reported that while the prices for dry goods continue to fluctuate, fruits and vegetables have been reduced significantly.

“Many people in this market, despite the public posturing of some, who by the way consider themselves to be part of the intellectual class, under the reality that we are facing globally…they are not naive and they understand what the government is doing and they too, had recommendations. Many people spoke about interventions that will enhance disposable income so this is what we are building on in the government.”

The President also reported that the government is working on an initiative that will see the country investing in a gold market hub in Barbados. The initiative, which is being headed by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, will benefit goldsmiths within the region.

President Ali stated that his government, as promised in its Manifesto, will be commencing a massive nationwide outreach proogramme, with the aim of engaging citizens on issues that will guide the administration’s programmes and policies.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging a fruit vendor

“We don’t want people to come to the government. We want to come to the people, and we are not afraid of doing this because we know our policies are oriented around the advancement of every Guyanese.”

The president was accompanied by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister Walrond, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, along with regional officials.

The ministers also had the opportunity to engage residents and vendors on issues relating to housing and water, education, security, public infrastructure and other social services.