Govt pursuing investors to develop ‘world-class’ eco resort

The Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce is actively seeking investors to develop a ‘world-class’ eco resort to meet the demands of Guyana’s growing tourism industry.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, made the announcement on Monday, at the ground breaking ceremony for a multi-million-dollar hotel at Lilliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

The eco resort will be linked to the ‘sun, sand and sea’ concept, where persons will experience luxurious accommodations and other world-class amenities.

“So, we are out aggressively looking for a world class investor in eco resort. We have a few interests. …we have a few interests.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

…and that is why we are building strong partnerships with Barbados. If you have a family of 10, seven might want to go to eco resort, but three might want to go at the beach. We have to be able to have a product that delivers to us why to a wide section of the market, and that is what we are working on,” he noted.

He said the world-class facility will add to the pool of resorts, and eco lodges across the country.

Wellness Tourism

President Ali said the intention is to launch Guyana as a ‘powerhouse,’ and promote the country as a premier destination for wellness tourism, which is dubbed one of the largest growing sectors in the world.

The government, he noted, is examining ways in which the country could tap into this industry through the creation of wellness centres, where persons can enhance their personal well-being by participating in spa treatment, meditation retreats, yoga, and weigh lost programmes.

“People go to Thailand on one week weight loss programmes, you go on programmes to go in a natural environment detoxification programme there. This is what we call a wellness tourism, a new area that is emerging that we have the natural capability to build a great sector out of it,” he said.

Health and education hub

Another area of focus will be to promote Guyana as a health and education hub for the region. It is for this reason, President Ali noted, government is partnering with the Mount Sinai Health System to improve the quality of and access to health care in the country and has commenced the construction of a new maternal and children’s hospital.

“We are working with the best to make Guyana a health and education hub because more people coming in requires more services. When there’s greater demand for services, then facilities like this these get it direct support mechanism.”

Rain forest Safari

The government is also crystalising the idea of a one-of-a- kind rainforest safari development that will offer fascinating nature adventures.

President Ali said 500 acres of land have been proposed along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway for this project.

“You go to the US they have Disney World; you go to Singapore they have the night safari, you go to the Middle East, they have the day safari, what we want to create, and we already have some of the giants of the world here…is to have a one-of-a-kind rainforest safari. It will be the first in this region and that will create demand by itself,” he explained.

Further, he said government is examining its legal framework and institutional systems to make Guyana a corporate headquarter for the region. A number of multi-million-dollar companies have already indicated their interest in this regard. In preparation for these and other investment into the tourism sector, Guyana is partnering with the Government of Barbados to train 6,000 persons for the industry.

