Gov’t pushing to develop human resource through education

Government continues its efforts to ensure every citizen has access to educational opportunities wherever they reside. Not only will this improve the lives of citizens, but it is also geared at preparing citizens for the massive developments taking place across the country.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

On Saturday, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips led a ministerial team to Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, where residents took the opportunity to voice their concerns.

During his remarks, the prime minister said government is committed to improving the education sector.

“As a government our priority is to improve the lives and livelihood of the people of Guyana, in a generated manner… a lot of the money will be used for the development of the human capital of Guyana,” thePrime Minister said.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag

While speaking about the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships he assured residents that the scholarship is accessible to every Guyanese.

This is geared at equipping citizens from across the country with the knowledge and qualification for self and economic development.

“Improve yourselves for you to be a better employee or you can use that knowledge to open a business,”he said.

PM Phillips further explained that the government wants highly skilled and knowledgeable citizens to lead the country’s economic development.

The prime minister is encouraging residents to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the government, especially in the area of educational development.

“We as a government is providing opportunities for all Guyanese to be educated, it doesn’t matter if you’re eighty and want to do a degree, there’s a scholarship for you,” he told the residents.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag has committed to the residents of Melanie that a team from the ministry will visit the community to ensure residents have access to the GOAL scholarships.

She made the commitment after a request was made by the residents.

“I have made contact with the Director of GOAL and he is committed to led his team here during this week at a venue that is convenient for youngpeople and other persons to be able to sign up for the GOAL scholarship,” the minister said.

Minister Parag said the aim is to allocate 20, 000 online scholarship to Guyanese within the government’s five-year period.

However, she noted that with the rate at which scholarships are being granted, this number will be surpassed before 2025.

Resident, Mellone Frank

Resident, Mellone Frank said she appreciates the GOAL initiative. She explained that persons were having difficulty applying online and as such it is important that the team go directly to the community.

“I do appreciate that GOAL come down to the people at the grassroot level because persons were getting difficulty applying online and persons were not aware that the scholarship have been offered…so I do appreciate the initiative of the government to meet the people at the lower level,” she said.

Beneficiary of the GOAL scholarship, Sharmila Stewart

Beneficiary of the GOAL scholarship, Sharmila Stewart said she is studying in the hospitality sector. She explained that improvement in this area is necessary given the country’s rapid developments.

“The GOAL programme is a good one, I think it is there and anyone can benefit from it which is a good thing as well,” she noted.

Other ministers included Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

