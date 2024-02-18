Gov’t, Qatari investor break ground for massive resort, convention centre

The government has taken yet another tangible step in advancing the vision of a world-class tourism and hospitality sector, as the sod was turned for a state-of-the-art hotel and convention centre at Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown, Sunday afternoon.

The facility is dubbed the Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Centre, and is made possible through a collaboration between the Governments of Guyana and Qatar.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the audience on Sunday

During the ceremony, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the project is a testament to the strengthened relationship between Guyana and Qatar, and signals the ushering of a new era of transformation.

President Ali is confident that the partnership with Qatar will rake in a continuous stream of investments.

“Since we have established a strong focus on the Middle East and other parts of the world that were not traditionally focused on investment in this region, we have seen tremendous interest, and Qatar is one of those countries that has shown remarkable speed in expanding transforming this interest into reality,” he said.

In fact, as part of this collaboration, the head of state pointed out that sod will be turned for the construction of a new stadium in Region Three shortly.

While the project holds tremendous promise for the expansion of the country’s commercial landscape, it also aligns with the government’s eco-tourism thrust.

“Part of what we want to achieve is whilst we have these important massive transformational investments, the essence of our country remains what we are known for; a country that is naturally beautiful, and green. We want to return our garden city to the status of the garden city. This investment will blend with what we are planning for the boardwalk on the seawalls. The extension of the city is also becoming natural,” he said.

The commitment to sustaining Guyana’s environmental credentials is made clear through revamping the national drainage and sewer system and establishing ‘green spaces’ to enhance and protect the country’s flora and fauna.

In addition, national clean-up exercises are frequently executed, with the most recent being just yesterday.

The government is also working to ensure that Guyana becomes an important hub of activity, creating an environment that will attract tourists and increase investments.

“All of these different parts of the tourism and hospitality ecosystem need to integrate and work seamlessly for us to build the sector to a world-class sector,” President Ali said.

Meanwhile, the Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Centre is an initiative of Assets Group Inc, a Qatari company, and is estimated to be finished within three years.

When completed, the 76,000 square metre development will offer 261 hotel rooms, 150 service apartments, premium villas, a state-of-the-art health club, and a world-class convention centre.

The resort consists of one hotel and a separate apartment project, along with 10 duplex villas, a members’ club, and a convention centre, surrounded by serene landscaped gardens.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley; Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; President and Group CEO of Power International Holding, Ramez Al Khayyat, several government ministers, members of the diplomatic corps were among those in attendance.

