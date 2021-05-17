Govt receives 67,537 more doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

The Government on Monday received a consignment of 67,537 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, another quota of the 200,000 vaccine doses it purchased from the Russian Federation to protect Guyana from Covid.

The shipment, which arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, brings Guyana closer to achieving herd immunity. This means, to date, Guyana has obtained 235, 463 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony urges the nation to capitalise on the opportunity to get inoculated against a severe form of COVID-19.

He noted that the Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led administration has taken steps to secure vaccines to safeguard the nation’s health and the onus remains on individuals to obtain their vaccine.

Personnel from the Ministry of Health’s Materials Management Unit prepare to load the Sputnik V vaccines into the refrigerated truck.

To this end, Minister Anthony reminds persons who have taken the first doses of the Sinopharm, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines to check their return dates and to take their second doses at the specified time. He noted that it is important that persons take their second doses when due to ensure the effectiveness of the vaccines.

The Government is also set to receive another consignment of 38,400 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility. In addition, Dr. Anthony said the Government was able to secure 800,000 more doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Sputnik V vaccines is being loaded into the Materials Management Unit truck.