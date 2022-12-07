Gov’t receives three on-site oxygen generators from US Embassy

– to be used at Mabaruma, Mahdia and Lethem hospitals

The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, received three on-site oxygen generators valued at nearly US$500,000 from the United States Embassy’s Security Cooperation Office.

The handing-over ceremony took place at the Health Ministry’s Kingston bond, Georgetown. The generators will be deployed to the Mabaruma, Mahdia and Lethem hospitals.

(Left) Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh, a member of the US Southern Command, United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, Director General, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo and Regional Health Officer, Ravendra Dudhnath

Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, who received the generators expressed appreciation to the US government for its intensified support, especially in healthcare.

“Our partnership with the US government especially in health has really intensified and we could not have done this without the support of the US Embassy. In COVID we have had a lot of work being done… even when we were struggling to get Pfizer vaccines to Guyana, if those vaccines had come to Guyana at the time, we were requesting them we really did not have the refrigeration to put them in and through the US Government we got ultra-cold freezers that were capable of keeping things at -70 degrees.”

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch said her government, in the spirit of partnership and goodwill, has unequivocally supported Guyana’s COVID-19 response.

In addition, training and maintenance will be provided.

The ambassador noted that, “The US Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Programme initiative includes not only the initial donation, but also subsequent operation and maintenance training. It will undoubtedly ensure the safeguarding of lives and enhance the ability to respond to health-related emergencies in Regions One, Eight and Nine.”

On-site oxygen generators for the Mabaruma, Mahdia and Lethem hospitals

She further stated that the pandemic showed how limited supply of oxygen in a medical system could be, even in advanced countries.

The ministry’s Director General, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh, Deputy Director of Regional Health Services, Dr Veronica Griffith, Regional Health Officers of Region One, Steven Cheefoon, Region-eight, Ravendra Dudhnath, and Region Nine, Cerdel Mc Watt, embassy personnel, members of US Southern Command, Coordinator for health in the hinterland, Michael Gouveia, and other staff of the health ministry were also in attendance.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

