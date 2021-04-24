Gov’t rolling out campaign against malaria

– aims to reduce cases by 2025

– distribution of 95,000 bed nets on the cards

– Min. Anthony

The Government is rolling out a massive campaign aimed at reducing the incidence of malaria transmission by 2025, following a recorded 46 per cent increase in cases over the last five years.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony made this disclosure during an interview on Friday, ahead of World Malaria Day 2021 observations planned for Sunday. This year’s observations are themed, “Reaching the Zero Malaria Target.”

“We have started training, and we will intensify this training for persons in the community who would help us with rolling out Malaria Education Programme in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine. So, we have started training for 120 persons in these different regions,” he said.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

Dr. Anthony said most cases of malaria are from the hinterland regions, which make up 94 per cent of the cases in Guyana. Although treatment is among the Ministry’s priorities, it is focusing on prevention.

“There are a number of programmes that we are going to set up in terms of how we are going to reduce the malaria in Guyana. Some of it would have to do with managing the vector, that is the mosquito, making sure that we can reduce the mosquito population.

Then you have strategies that would help to prevent people from being bitten by a mosquito. And you have strategies of course when people get infected with malaria, that we’re able to treat them appropriately so that we can prevent them from dying from malaria,” he said.

In keeping with this, the Ministry has already obtained 95,000 insecticide-treated bed nets for distribution to residents in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.

“From May to maybe June, we would start rolling out bed nets … These insecticides would be on these nets. They can last for as long as three years.

[I]f you’re living in one of these areas where there’s a lot of malaria and mosquitoes, and you use these bed nets when the mosquito lights on the net, it will come in contact with the insecticide and die. So that’s the strategy that is being used,” Dr. Anthony said.

Minister Anthony said they would also source and distribute nets to be fitted on hammocks.