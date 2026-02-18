Gov’t steps in to transform shopping experience at East Ruimveldt Market

Consumers and vendors at the East Ruimveldt Market will benefit from an improved shopping and trading environment following a consultation with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand on Wednesday morning.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand engages an East Ruimveldt Market vendor

Minister Manickchand led a walk-through exercise at the decades-old marketplace, where she engaged vendors and even shoppers to hear their concerns and suggestions.

The market was established in 1978 and falls under the responsibility of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council.

Among other things, it has been facing structural deterioration, and little has been done to address the issues, according to the sellers.

Minister Manickchand promised that the central government will intervene where necessary to ensure timely improvements in the market.

“The council has existed for decades, and it has not gotten these things done, so central government will step in where necessary to make sure we can actually serve the residents of East Ruimveldt,” the minister emphasised.

She explained that the market serves a wide cross-section of the population, including residents of surrounding communities and commuters travelling to the East Bank of Demerara.

A local government ministry staff member interacts with a vendor

“We have heard the vendors, and they had some really good solutions to some of their problems. We are consulting with them to find out what we can do to make it better, to make this an economic hub for the people who sell here and to make life easier for the people who buy here.”

The market currently has over 50 vendors and operates six days a week from 7 am to 5 pm.