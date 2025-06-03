Gov’t tables Int’l measures  to better protect children

The government tabled the International Measures for the Protection of Children (Hague Convention) Bill to better protect the rights and safety of children, particularly in cross-border circumstances.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, MP, read the bill for the second time at the National Assembly at Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, Monday night.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, MP

The minister explained that the bill is relevant in many real-world life circumstances because people are constantly moving from one country to another. She said many times, relationships may not survive, which can result in difficult custody battles.

She added, “Intrinsic to the bill will always be the interest of the child…This is instrumental in reducing conflicts between parents residing in different countries and also legal and legislative conflicts across countries…It covers children from the time of birth to 18 years old. It applies a wide range of civil measures for the protection of children and their property.”

In addition to the protective measures, Dr Persaud said that the most fundamental aspect of this piece of legislation is the harmonisation of laws and procedures relating to the custody of the child and visitation rights.

It creates clear legal agendas for international adoptions, guaranteeing they are conducted in the best interests of the child and with proper protection.

The purpose of the bill is to provide the Hague Convention applicable law, recognition, enforcement and co-operation in respect of parental responsibility and measures for the protection of children, and other related matters.

She explained, “The Child Protection Convention enables competent authorities to protect children and cooperate in a varied range of cross-border situations, offering every state practical means to fulfil international obligations arising under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

The passage of the bill reinforces the government’s resolute commitment to upholding children’s rights as a fundamental priority.

She pointed out, “The protection of children is a responsibility that this government has not taken lightly.”

Minister Persaud said that this bill is a new addition to the legislative landscape, emphasising that it is the second of four bills drafted by Guyana that align with the Hague Convention.

She further disclosed, “Following on the heels of this bill, [there] will be two others that speak to abduction and maintenance and support…”

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, MP, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues, MP, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Karen Cummings, MP, and Opposition MP Geeta Chandan-Edmond, MP, also provided their full support for the bill.