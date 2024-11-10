Gov’t taking steps to prioritise mental health

With targeted programmes and comprehensive legislation, the PPP/C Administration is striving to mitigate the mental health crisis in Guyana to build a healthier citizenry.

The pinnacle of these efforts has been the revision and passage of the Self-harm Prevention Act in 2022, which addresses the harmful consequences of criminalising self-harm and attempted self-harm.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The government recognised that the criminalisation of such acts deterred individuals from seeking the mental health support they needed.

The act also mandates the establishment of a National Self-harm Commission, tasked with carrying out the functions outlined in the legislation.

An October report titled ‘A Comparative Study of Male Self-harm in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and Guyana’ has highlighted that there has been a decline in self-harm rates, particularly among men, over the past few years.

According to Psychiatrist and Director of the Mental Health Unit of the Ministry of Health, Dr Timothy Morgan, this is due to the aggressive efforts to prioritise mental health locally.

The government launched its National Mental Health Action Plan & Self-harm Prevention Plan 2024 – 2030 in April 2024

Dr Morgan said since the act was implemented, the government has ramped up its services to persons in many communities.

These include community-based mental health programmes, and the integration of mental health services into primary healthcare, making it more accessible for persons to seek help.

In April, the Ministry of Health launched its National Mental Health Action Plan & Self-harm Prevention Plan 2024 – 2030, which adopts a human rights approach to addressing mental health and self-harm, thus improving the treatment of patients suffering from these conditions.

This plan aims to improve access to mental health services, including counselling and therapy. It also aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness, encouraging more persons to seek help.

Moreover, a particularly notable programme geared at addressing men’s mental health among other issues is the Men on Mission initiative.

Launched in 2022, this initiative provides a solid support system for men and young boys through mentorship programmes, outreaches, recreational activities and humanitarian endeavours.

The Men on Mission initiative aims to provide a solid support system for men and young boys

The aim of the programme is to frontally address the challenges faced by men and boys, and redirect them to the forefront of humanitarian and developmental projects.

During the programme’s launch that year, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali highlighted the jarring realities of men’s mental health globally, saying that these statistics indicate that more must be done to alleviate the issue.

“If we all want to live at least ten years beyond sixty, we have to take action now. If you want to see your grandchildren grow up, you have to take action now. If you want to see the beauty of the transformation of Guyana, you need to live to see it,” he said.

The government has been firm in its resolve that efforts to combat this social ill must be collaborative and cohesive.

That is why special emphasis is placed on awareness campaigns to underscore the gravity of mental issues and the need for comprehensive efforts to promote mental health nationwide.

If you or anyone you know is suffering with thoughts of self-harm, please reach out to the crisis hotlines at (+592) 600–7896, or 623–4444.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

