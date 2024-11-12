Govt to address drainage concerns at Pouderoyen

The community of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, Region Three is set to receive support to tackle its longstanding drainage and irrigation issues.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar made this commitment during a community outreach on Monday.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar during a community engagement in Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara

He was responding to residents’ concerns over recurrent flooding and infrastructure.

The minister noted that while desilting and cleaning works were completed, further intervention is needed.

Infrastructural upgrades are underway at Middle Street. However, Minister Indar emphasied the need for an accelerated pace to meet community demands.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar engages Pouderoyen residents

He also highlighted that a broken dam at the rear of the community is severely affecting Swan Street residents. The breach allows water to flow into residential areas, increasing flood risks.

“We have to find a solution at the back there so we have to make sure we get the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to come with the Ministry of Public Works to address this issue,” he noted.

Residents have also requested concrete footpaths in different areas of the community and Minister Indar has pledged to make an intervention in this regard.

An area identified for the construction of a concrete footpath

The residents were also encouraged to work with local authorities to address concerns over vehicles parked on roadways, which have posed security challenges.

Meanwhile, Minister Indar emphasised the importance of ongoing engagement with the community and encouraged residents to proactively advocate for local improvements.

