Gov’t to begin distributing cement, steel vouchers on Tuesday

The government plans to commence distributing the first set of vouchers for the Cement and Steel Support Initiative on Tuesday, February 21.

The initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to provide support to home builders in Guyana. The announcement was made in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal announced that the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will begin the distribution process with a number of persons who have already qualified and gone through the verification process.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

The initiative aims to provide construction materials for the foundation of homes at reduced costs to qualified citizens.

Under the initiative, persons constructing homes costing $6 million or less will be provided with the steel needed and one sling of cement for the construction of the foundation. Home builders spending $6 to $25 million will be given two slings of cement.

Any Guyanese in possession of land can qualify for the initiative, provided they have pre-approval in the form of their construction plan. Private developers are also encouraged to utilise the housing support initiative.

Interested persons can register for the steel and cement support by collecting forms from various offices of the Ministry of Housing and Water or the CH&PA head office or sub-offices in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and Ten.

Alternatively, forms can be downloaded via the Ministry of Housing and Water’s or the CH&PA websites.

