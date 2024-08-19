Gov’t to drive economic growth in hinterland, riverine communities

The government will advance its annual programmes in the hinterland and riverine communities, with significant emphasis on agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, women, and youth development, among other areas.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, made this statement at the opening of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, on Monday.

Since August 2020, Minister Sukhai noted, there has been a significant shift from the neglect that had long affected many hinterland and riverine communities.

Over the past four years, these regions have seen improvements including better access to potable water, roads, schools, social services, investment grants, land titles, bridges, and housing.

The ongoing transformation includes the distribution of solar home systems, with the government investing over 30,000 solar panels for residents of these communities.

Minister Sukhai also mentioned that communities not yet equipped with solar panels will receive them soon.

Many Amerindian youths have also benefited from development opportunities, including scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), which aim to enhance their livelihoods and foster community development.

Additionally, the community service officers (CSOs) programme provides skill training, and employment opportunities to Amerindians, empowering numerous individuals.

“Our young people are empowered. Their capacities are built to ensure that they can participate and contribute to community development. We have been able to ensure that Amerindian youths are fully engaged at the village level with respect to their participation in their villages,” she highlighted.

A key aspect of the ministry’s financial support to Amerindian villages is the investment grants to foster sustainable economic growth.

These grants, along with the carbon credit funds, are allocated to each Amerindian community to support diverse projects, including eco-tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure.

The government remains committed to advancing land titling and demarcation efforts.

Guyana is the only country with a dedicated land titling unit actively working for Indigenous peoples.

“I am proud that the reality is that the Government of Guyana has stood as a solid and dependable partner with the National Toshaos Council, which is the legitimate representative of Amerindian people, and that the existing legislation which our government has given the positive light for us to examine and review so that we can strengthen Indigenous rights and benefits under the existing law,” Minister Sukhai told the gathering.

She expressed confidence that the current leaders will adhere to principles of good governance, bringing numerous benefits to their villages.

This year’s National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, themed ‘Astute Leadership for the Amerindian People,’ is being held from August 19 to 23.

The conference allows Amerindian leaders to highlight issues affecting their communities with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and other government ministers and technical officers.

