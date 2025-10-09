Gov’t to enforce 15-ton axle limit on trucks to protect roads and bridges

The government has approved new rules for trucks on roads and bridges nationwide, with those over the 15-ton per axle limit being banned.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill made this announcement at a media briefing on Monday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

“The regulations have been approved at cabinet, and I am in the course of putting it into order. 15 tons per axle, and that is the weight we are allowing on bridges and roads across the country,” Minister Edghill stated.

He explained that his ministry will be installing weigh-in-motion scales on roads and bridges to prevent violations.

Additionally, the ministry is in the process of procuring 1000 truck clamps that will be issued to the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

“When you are caught with overweight. It’s not just a ticket. We are clamping you and you’re going to stay there until you discharge your weight,” the minister warned.

The minister warned that letting overweight trucks keep driving would seriously damage the roads, and fines wouldn’t be enough to cover the repairs. He pointed out that the cost of the damage is much greater than the fines.

He added that the Cabinet’s approval gives the ministry the authority to fully implement these measures as part of its broader effort to protect Guyana’s road network and improve transportation safety.