Gov’t to host ‘movie exercise’ to celebrate contributions of foster parents

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will be hosting a ‘movie exercise’ to strengthen the bond between children and foster parents, as part of National Foster Care Month.

Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud believes that the initiative provides an invaluable opportunity to recognise and celebrate the remarkable contributions of the country’s foster parents.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the Copsquad2000 graduation ceremony at the National Culture Centre Friday last, Minister Persaud said the programme represents a significant shift from the institutionalisation of children, emphasising the importance of individualised attention and familial bonds.

The intention is to acknowledge the remarkable work of foster parents through tokens of appreciation and recognition, as it is essential to highlight their selfless dedication and the immense impact made on the lives of vulnerable children.

The multifaceted approach will help to spread the message and encourage more individuals to support and participate in the foster care drive.

“In this month of foster care or foster parenting, we are saying to all the foster parents across the length and breadth of Guyana, thank you very much for taking children of all ages into your homes and your hearts and we are encouraging more Guyanese to become foster parents,” Minister Persaud stated.

Persons interested in becoming foster parents can do so by uplifting a form from the Child Care and Protection Agency or applying on the ministry’s website at mhsss.gov.gy.

They are required to provide a medical report, agree to and complete a police background search, home study assessment, and an interview.

Once the criteria are satisfied, you are asked to attend a compulsory foster care training exercise.

May is recognised nationally as Foster Care Month. Each year, countries would use the time to acknowledge foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals, and other members of the community who help children and youth in foster care, find permanent homes and connections.

