Gov’t to improve services for persons with hearing impairments -Min. Anthony

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says Guyanese with hearing impairments can look forward to improved audiology services from Government institutions. The Minister said the Government would examine the needs of that department as it works to improve the health sector.

“We want to reassure those persons [with hearing impairments] that the Ministry is working and that we will continue to work to improve those services we already offer to them. And hopefully we are able to take care of those needs,” Minister Anthony stated during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

He said the Ministry’s collaboration with the international NGO, Starkey Hearing Foundation has ended and the Government is working on restarting this programme where persons were provided with free hearing aids or at a reduced cost.

“That programme was discontinued some time ago, so, we would have to restart the programme and be able to fund it.”

Minister Anthony said the Ministry over the last couple of months, has been looking at different options to restore this particular service for the hearing impaired.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Hearing Day, Minister Anthony encouraged the entire nation to reflect on those persons with hearing impairments and to look at ways at which improvements could be made for them, even in the smallest way.

He said some people are born with congenital defects that cause hearing impairments, while others can develop hearing impairments throughout their lives.

“So, there are different ways in which people can damage their hearing and they are different solutions in which we can help them,” Minister Anthony noted.

Earlier on Wednesday, DPI spoke with Dr. Ruth Quaicoe, Audiological Physician and Head of the Audiology Department at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and her colleague Dr. Alana Parris, on the subject of hearing impairment in Guyana. Both Doctors advised parents to give their child or children a fair chance by paying closer attention to new born babies and infants, as early detection can lead to early and full recovery.

The Audiology Department at the GPHC has clinics for both children and adults. And for new born babies, there is no appointment or waiting time; parents can simply show up and have their babies tested.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has observed the occasion under the theme: Hearing care for ALL! Screen. Rehabilitate. Communicate. The WHO has urged policy makers to “take action to address hearing loss and ear diseases across the life course.”