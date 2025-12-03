Gov’t to issue $50,000 one-off grant to every person living with a disability before month-end – President Ali

In a powerful and compassionate address to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that every person living with a disability (PWD) will receive a $50,000 one-off grant before the end of this month. This initiative will provide $1.4 billion in direct support to more than 27,000 Guyanese, the President said.

The head of state made the announcement during a national observance that celebrated dignity, inclusion, and the shared responsibility of building a society where every citizen can thrive.

The national observance was organised by the Office of the President in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady and held at the Railway Courtyard in Georgetown on Wednesday morning.

President Irfaan Ali delivering feature remarks at the reception held for persons living with disabilities

President Ali began his remarks with a reminder that disabilities, whether congenital, acquired, temporary, or lifelong, are part of the human experience. They touch families in every community and represent not a deficit, but another dimension of human knowledge.

He said that, as a people grounded in faith, empathy and community, Guyanese must “bear one another’s burdens”, noting that true national development is measured by how well society supports those most in need.

“Regardless of where you sit, in public or private life, we must make it a collective responsibility to uplift those who are mourning, struggling or underserved,” the President affirmed.