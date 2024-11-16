Gov’t to launch swine production programme for Karasabai

–places emphasis on financial literacy, agri investments

The government plans to implement a swine production programme for the village of Karasabai in Region Nine, to inject more disposable income into the community.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the disclosure during an engagement with the residents on Friday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging Karasabai residents on Friday

He explained that the venture will serve as a stepping stone to a comprehensive financial literacy programme. The government hopes to educate residents on strategic investments and maximising profits.

“We want to work with you on financial literacy, how we can convert half of what is coming to you and triple it in the year to come,” he said.

The minister added that the aim is to explore new avenues for investment in the communities, which include egg production, and the possible establishment of a small processing facility that will be co-financed by the government.

“The government will co-invest with you. If you put the $35 million, we will put the $10-$15 million. That is $50 million, and we will have a sustainable economic venture here in the community, especially for the young people,” he said.

President Ali suggested that the one-off $100,000 cash grant for Guyanese aged 18 and older could be invested in community agricultural ventures.

With approximately 700 residents in Karasabai eligible for this grant, this would inject roughly $70 million into the district .

Building on this momentum, President Ali also announced plans for further infrastructure development in the region.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacting with children of Karasabai

He disclosed that construction will soon start on an all-weather road to link Regions Eight and Nine, enhancing connectivity and economic opportunities. This project will complement the ongoing construction of the Linden to Lethem road.

“This is real development, real progress,” he affirmed.

Since 2020, significant developments and infrastructure improvements have transformed the lives of the Karasabai residents.

These include the construction of new hospitals, health centres and schools. Moreover, assets like tractors and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) have drastically enhanced transportation.

The president disclosed that the total investment in roads in Region Nine amount to approximately $18.2 billion.

President Ali emphasised that this level of development demonstrates the government’s commitment to investing in and improving the hinterland regions, ensuring that their facilities are on par with those on the coast.

He underscored that this development is what the community rightly deserves.

Earlier Friday, the president also led efforts to rebuild and restore damaged infrastructure due to the powerful windstorm that occurred on November 3. Some 22 homes were destroyed, but targeted and swift action by the government ensured the affected residents are supported and that normalcy is restored as soon as possible.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, and Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock were also present at the engagement.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

