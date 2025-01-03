Gov’t to surpass distribution of 50,000 house lots in 2025

The government is set to surpass its target to distribute 50,000 house lots by 2025.

In 2024 alone, 10,791 house lots were distributed nationwide, exceeding the year’s target.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, disclosed the figures on Friday during the ministry’s end-of-year press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal at the ministry’s end-of-year press conference

“Very often we speak about women empowerment and gender equality. Our analysis of the allocations that were done will show that 46 per cent of those were given to females. The allocation for males was 28 per cent,” Minister Croal stated.

To date, 40,290 residential lots have been allocated under the PPP/C Administration. Approximately 27 per cent were distributed in 2024.

Region Four accounted for the majority of allocations with 61 per cent while Region Three accounted for 22 per cent.

Additionally, 53 per cent of the allottees are below 35 years of age while 32 per cent went to persons between the ages of 36 and 50. Some 15 per cent went to persons 51 years of age and above.

Minister Croal revealed that 72 per cent of allocations were made to individuals in the low- and moderate-income brackets, 19 per cent to middle-income earners and nine per cent went to high-income earners.

The minister emphasised the government’s commitment to surpassing this year’s allocation of 10,000 house lots, stating “There is a team working to acquire additional lands to allow us to be able to do this.”

In 2024, the government acquired over 4,980 acres of land to address the increasing demand for house lots.

Nineteen new housing areas were developed during 2024. These include: Wales in Region Three; Good Hope, La Bonne Intention, Two Friends, Lusignan, Non Pareil, and Enterprise in Region Four; Waterloo in Region Five; Palmyra in Region Six; Amelia’s Ward-Fitz Hope in Region Ten; and Yarrowkabra and Hauraruni along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Since 2020, more than 75 new housing areas have been established nationwide.

This marks a significant improvement when compared to the period from 2015 to 2020. Only three housing areas were developed during that period of time.

