Govt trained over 2,000 small businesses this year

The government has trained over 2000 small scale operators in the area of small business development to strengthen the operating capabilities across Guyana this year.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond publicised this information during a media briefing at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Georgetown on Wednesday.

Financial assistance was also provided to 21 small business owners living with disabilities, exemplifying the government’s dedication to developing vulnerable demographics.

These businessowners received collateral-free loans to kickstart or further expand their businesses.

This initiative was done in partnership with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Minister Walrond noted these strides were deliberate moves by the government to foster self-development in citizens.

“When businesses are given financial support, we also want to be able to hold their hands and be able to train them in how to manage their books, how to do proper marketing and how to do [proper] customer service,” the minister said.

Continuing along the lines of business development, the Berbice Business Incubator produced over 8,000 pounds of flour and powders and almost 70,000 sachets of tea bags.

Minister Walrond highlighted this as a major achievement noting, “for cassava alone in the Lethem Region…that is an 85 billion US dollar industry. People are moving away from wheat so there is great potential there for our local framers and agro-processors in Lethem”

The Lethem Business Incubator Centre also recorded significant production rates with almost 5,000 sachets of teabags, along with large quantities of dried pepper and dried fruits, being produced this year.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s industrial development is also witnessing record-breaking expansion as works to develop key industries continue to steadily progress.

The Industrial Estate at Onderneeming in Region Two is roughly 85% complete with 90 plots being developed for value-added businesses and services-related activities.

The Lethem Industrial Estate in Region Nine was divided into four industrial zones.

The heavy zone was allocated 18 plots, while the medium zone received 14 plots, light zone reserved 15 plots and the processing received the last 23 plots.

During the year, Region Nine continued to experience industrial development as 43 plots were allocated to 25 businesses for value-added production and services-related activities at the Lethem Industrial Estate.

Additionally, development works at Yorke in Region 10 are projected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

These achievements reflect the government’s efforts to prioritise small business development while fostering progress in critical industrial areas.

