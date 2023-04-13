Gov’t treats housing sector as a priority – Min. Rodrigues

The government’s national housing programme caters to all Guyanese regardless of ethnicity, political affiliations, or geographic location.

In fact, the housing drive has already created job opportunities for hundreds of Guyanese.

This was reemphasised by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues on Wednesday, during her weekly programme ‘Making the Case.”

“We understand that housing can help people gain financial freedom, empower people, and give them a sense of security [and] of homeownership. We understand the power that housing has to transform people’s lives,” Minister Rodrigues stated.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

The minister said the APNU+AFC Coalition Government did not understand the importance of the housing sector, especially since there was no capital budget for infrastructural works in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

She made it clear that the former government inherited a vibrant industry from the PPP/C Administration in 2015.

“Compare 7,000 house lots in five years to 21,600 house lots under the PPP/C Government in less than three years.”

One of the housing schemes

Minister Rodrigues underscored that for the execution of capital works, the government allocated $3.7 billion in 2020, $16.5 billion in 2021, another $25.9 billion in 2022, and $54 billion this year.

Meanwhile, thousands of families have already obtained house lots nationwide, improving their lives since August 2020.

The partnership and responsiveness of the commercial banks have also improved the housing market, strengthening the already effective framework that the government has put in place to assist Guyanese. Minister Rodrigues remains adamant that the government has always treated the housing sector as a main pillar of the economy socially and economically.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

