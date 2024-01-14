Govt urges Enmore, Enterprise communities to take advantage of social services

The government is urging the residents of Enmore and Enterprise, East Coast Demerara to start taking more advantage of the various social services as it hosted an outreach in the communities on Friday.

Minister of Human Services and Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, reaffirmed government’s commitment to the development of the livelihoods of the residents and by extension all Guyanese.

She was joined by the head of departments of the various units of the ministry during the outreach.

Minister of Human Service and Social Security during her community engagement at Enterprise

The minister sensitised residents too about the initiatives and programmes that provides them with opportunities to foster growth within their lives, communities, and by extension the region.

Additionally, Minister Persaud outlined the importance of the ministerial outreaches, placing emphasis that it is a vital platform.

The minister further stated that this is most important to her as she is able to have a more direct approach at providing solutions to the issues voiced by members of the community during the outreaches.

Minister Persaud addressing the concern of a senior citizen

“It is that kind of hands on approach. It is that kind of immediacy to dealing with issues. I also like to understand for myself what are the needs of the people outside of what we are already offering at the ministry,” she said.

She further informed, “This way we cannot be reactionary, we can be more preemptive, and our policies and programmes can be crafted based to fit the needs of those who will use what the ministry has to offer.”

The plethora of programmes being implemented by the Ministry of Human Services and Social security was referenced by the Minister as she urged the residents to take full advantage of the services that are free of cost.

These programmes include the Learning Lab programme, the Women Innovative and Investment Programme (WIIN), the community advocate programme to name a few.

She further informed the residents of the impact and success of the beneficiaries for the year 2023.

“Taking the services to the people is also with the understanding that people may not know of our services. It is awareness, it is education, it is information and what I like the best is many times is immediately dealing with things on the ground,” Minister Persaud stated.

The minister disclosed that the ministry plans to do outreaches weekly.

