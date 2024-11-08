Gov’t warns contractors over delays, poor performance in school projects

Contractors awarded government contracts through the Ministry of Education for the construction of school construction are warned that delays and substandard work will not be tolerated.

The Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand emphasised this at the sod-turning ceremony for the new Nismes Secondary School on West Bank Demerara, Region Three.

Minister Manickchand noted that contract awards follow a strict legal process and are managed transparently under the procurement act.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at the sod turning ceremony on Thursday

She urged contractors only to accept projects they can complete effectively, stressing “If people cannot do the work that they are bidding to do then they shouldn’t take it because children suffer when you don’t get it done.”

To enforce accountability, the ministry has a policy of reporting non-compliant contractors to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). Liquidated damages will also be imposed on contractors who fail to meet expectations.

“After that, your name will be in a place where we will not be sure of your company. We appreciate you and that is why we are giving you these works. So, if we write the tender board because you fail, you cannot tell me that we don’t like you,” the education minister stated.

Minister Manickchand speaks to some of the contractors that are building schools in the country

She further called on contractors to uphold excellence in their work, reminding them that they are not only building facilities but also shaping the future of the next generation by creating a learning environment.

In addition, the ministry is considering hiring consultant firms through a public process to oversee contractor performance and ensure timely project completion.

“Our small engineering department is stretched because we are supposed to only be responsible for buildings in Georgetown and people don’t realise that.

“Schools in any other region comes under the ministry of local government…so when take on the construction of 26 new schools, we need help,” Minister Manickchand explained.

The ministry is making every effort to ensure that schools under construction are completed on time, facilitating a smooth transition for students into a new learning environment.

