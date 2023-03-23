‘Gov’t will continue to implement transformative policies to uplift the livelihoods of Guyanese’ – Min. Rodrigues

The President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led government will continue to make interventions in every community as part of its people-centred approach towards the transformation of people’s lives and the country as a whole.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

During her weekly programme, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues stated that prosperity will be delivered to every Guyanese under the visionary leadership of President Ali.

Importantly, Minister Rodrigues said, “The only way you will be able to bring relief to people, to bring redress to some of the matters that are affecting people is by being present. I have seen how much it means to people to have their leaders in their communities where they can feel free to speak and express themselves and to resolve their issues.”

The government will be embarking on a slew of projects in all areas this year that will result in significant changes across the board.

The government continues in its efforts to ensure that the country experiences exponential growth across all sectors, since assuming office in August 2020.

These are seen in the implementation of strategic and prudent policies and the delivery of these in numerous transformative projects, which include the development of various housing areas, house lot allocation, construction and rehabilitation of education facilities, construction of wells and expansion of water supply systems, the $11 billion Schoonord to crane four-lane highway, and $133 billion Eccles to Great Diamond highway, among many others.

Recently, the government held the first public consultation with residents along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, about the Silica City development, which is expected to transform the highway tremendously.

In addition, this is to ensure that all of the resources and opportunities that the government has made available are equitably distributed to Guyanese regardless of race, political affiliation, and geographic location.

“Our presence in communities is very important, not only for people to receive the services or resources that are made available, but they put a face to it and they can see their leaders having an interest in the transformation of their lives,” the minister said.

The PPP/C Government is proceeding full steam ahead and is looking forward for the elections, she added.

Further, Minister Rodrigues is encouraging Guyanese to turn out in their numbers to vote at the local government elections, to send a strong message to the opposition that democracy will prevail.

The minister emphasised, “You are supporting progress and development. You are supporting a party and a government that is interested only in the upliftment of people. You have to vote for a party that has a purpose. There is only one party that has a plan for the country, and that’s the People’s Progressive Party Civic.”

In such a short time, the minister noted that the previous government destroyed Guyana’s economy and credibility with the international community.

She said that the government is looking forward to increasing its representation at the Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

Georgetown can be transformed in the same way that the rest of the country is being transformed.

“You have to vote for progress. You have to vote for a party that has a proven track record. A party with the experience to govern a country. And a party that is made up of people who are committed to doing the work. This is where you see the difference between the members of the government and members of the opposition…We are looking forward to winning Georgetown. Our local democracy is very much alive and we are voting for progress,” Minister Rodrigues added.

