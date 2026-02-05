Gov’t will continue to improve public service wages, jobs and training – Min Ally

Public servant salaries, employment levels and training opportunities have improved under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration and will continue to grow, according to Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while lending support to the people-centred 2026 Budget during the third day of debates in the National Assembly.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally

The minister referenced the APNU+AFC promise to increase public servant salaries by 35 per cent. He noted that the public servant’s minimum wage increased by 46 per cent since the PPP/C assumed office in 2020.

“Moreover, the overall public sector wage bill, which stood at $252 billion by the end of 2025, almost doubled what it was in 2020 at $127 billion. This reflects consistent annual salary increases.”

The minister mentioned the important multi-year deal between the government and the Guyana Public Service Union, which includes changes to salary scales and allowances.

He further dismissed baseless claims from the Opposition, arguing that their contributions in the National Assembly lacked practical ideas to improve the lives of Guyanese.

Persons attending the launch of the part-time jobs programme in New Amsterdam, Region Six

Citing the 2024 labour force survey from the Bureau of Statistics, Minister Ally stated that the report showed improved employment since 2020.

Female unemployment dropped from 14.4 per cent in 2020 to nine per cent in 2024, while youth employment dropped from 13.2 per cent to 12.1 per cent.

Graduates of the Goal Scholarship Programme seated at the National Cultural Centre

Pointing to international assessments, the minister said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 2025 Article IV report said Guyana’s economic transformation was advancing strongly, driven by large-scale public infrastructure investment and supporting the highest real GDP growth rate in the world.

Beyond wages and economic growth, Guyanese, especially public servants, are benefitting from free tertiary education free of cost through upskilling platforms such as Coursera and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Minister Ally said more than 54,000 scholarships have been awarded to date, far exceeding the initial target of 20,000.