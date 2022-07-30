Gov’t will continue to use the recommendations of citizens to craft national budgets – AG

Residents of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara have been assured that government will use their issues and recommendations when crafting the budget 2023, to improve their lives.

This assurance was given by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C. The Attorney General was part of a nine-member ministerial outreach in the community led by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is currently performing the duties of President.

Minister Nandlall disclosed that a circular from the Minister of Finance was sent out informing ministries to start preparing proposals for the upcoming budget.

“This engagement will have a bearing in what goes into next year’s budget based upon our discussions with you. That is the type of governance that we practice right across the length and breadth of Guyana,” the Attorney General stated.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., addressing residents during the community outreach

He told residents that since taking office, the PPP/C government has connected intimately with the people of Guyana, as the government stands firmly on the principle of inclusionary democracy.

“That is why year-round we engage in community meetings of this style,” he noted, adding that, “Our policies and developmental plans are not hatched in Georgetown in an air-conditioned office. They are themed, they are designed and they are constructed based upon our interactions with you the people of our country and based upon your needs and your exigence.”

Residents were assured that the development that government is pursuing will benefit them multiple ways. He made reference to the numerous hotels that are being constructed throughout the country including on the East Coast Demerara.

Residents during the community outreach at Melanie, ECD

The minister said government wants everyone on board, as it charts the course in accordance with its transformational agenda and continues to push for a ‘One Guyana.’

“I hope you will use this opportunity to ventilate important issues and raise constructive criticisms so that we can address the issues that are confronting you and we would have achieved a successful engagement,” he stated. Only recently, government held a similar meeting in Buxton where a range of issues were addressed. Several ministers also returned to the community to deliver on some of the commitments made to improve the livelihood of the people.

