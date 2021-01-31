Govt’ will not neglect Essequibo Coast as was done over last five years -AG Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C., has assured residents of Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) that the PPP/C Government would not neglect them like the previous Government.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., and Regional Chairperson, Ms. Vilma DaSilva engaging Mr. Teekarran Rebai and his wife Ms. Rookmin Roopchan.

The AG made this commitment during an outreach held at the regional State House where he had one-on-one interactions with residents.

They raised several concerns, particularly about housing.

“We are told by the residents here that Lands and Surveys simply stopped processing their applications and stopped addressing their matters, that much was made clear. Also, almost every area on the coast was neglected. So, what you have now is a preponderance of issues being raised and the constant complaint is that for five years people did not see a Minister other than election time,” the AG said.

The Attorney General assured the residents that since the PPP/C administration took office things are starting to change.

During his engagement with Ms. Rookmin Roopchan, who has a disability, AG Nandlall advised them that they could access support from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Ms. Roopchan’s husband, Mr. Teekarran Rebai said, “Today we came to see what kind of assistance we can receive because she is someone who is disabled. He told us we can go to the welfare office in Anna Regina and see what best they can do for us.”

Ms. Roopchan said she was grateful for the AG’s intervention. “We are very happy and it motivates us a lot and we are thankful for the help and the advice that he gave us because I was awaiting this for about three years now in this chair, and awaiting help so he gave us advice and it will be beneficial to us.”

The Attorney General also committed to examining a matter of non-payment for services offered since March 2020. Mr. Roy Griffith brought to the AG’s attention that he, along with others, were hired by the Guyana Police Force ‘G’ Division, Anna Regina for services on Elections Day, for which they are still owed.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., engaging Mr. Roy Griffith

“I am very grateful and thankful because it is very beneficial to me as I can go home and say that my Minister have spoken the words I want to hear,” Mr. Griffith said.

AG Nandlall is on a two-day outreach exercise in the Region. He is accompanied by Regional Chairperson, Ms. Vilma Da Silva, Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Devanand Ramdatt, Vice Chairperson, Mr. Humace Odit and Prime Minister’s representative, Mr. Arnold Adams.

The outreaches to communities, led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, are the fulfilment of another manifesto promise to ensure continuous engagement with the people.

Since August, the President has held two massive outreaches to the Region, which was followed by engagements held with the Ministers of Housing and Water, Local Government and Regional Development, Agriculture, Public Works and Culture, Youth and Sport. The AG said Government will continue to engage residents countrywide through public outreaches so they can have their issues addressed.