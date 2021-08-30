“Gov’t will stand by you through thick and thin” – Min. Todd tells Lindeners

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP, said the PPP/C Government will stand by the people of Guyana through ‘thick and thin.’

The Minister made the remark on Monday, during the rollout of Government’s flood relief grants for farmers at the Mackenzie High School, Linden.

The Foreign Affairs Minister handed over cheques to several farmers, before he met with residents.

“Government will stand by you through thick and thin. We want you to succeed. We want you to be able to take care of your families. We want you to grow, expand. We want you to be a part of the prosperity here in Guyana.”

The Minister also addressed the negative impact the nationwide flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic have had on the livelihoods of farmers.

He said many Guyanese do not have months of financial reserves to sustain them in times of disaster, as such, the Government has stepped in.

Minister Todd reminded residents of the caring, pro-people and pro-poor PPP/C Government. He recalled the numerous measures the Administration has rolled out, including the ‘Because We Care’ and COVID-19 cash grants, demonstrating its commitment to the well-being of every citizen.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP, hands a beneficiary her flood relief cheque

“We believe in development from the bottom up and top down. We’re not in Government to take care of the business class only, but to take care of each and every individual throughout the length and breadth of this country.”

He said the government wants Lindeners to understand their role in the development drive being rolled out. Minister Todd said much focus has been placed on agriculture, a sizeable sector in Linden, so much that it has taken back leadership in agriculture at the level of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The Minister added that the Government’s vision for agriculture, when fulfilled, will see Guyana providing for itself, and the region at large.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP and beneficiaries pose for a photo