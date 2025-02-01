Gov’t will support Aubrey Barker residents in relocation efforts

– as the road expansion project continues

The expansion of the Aubrey Barker Road from a two-lane to a four-lane roadway has hit a stalemate, as homes that are currently occupying government reserves are hindering its advancement.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Saturday engaged the affected homeowners and confirmed that none possess legal titles or transport for the land they occupy.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and engineers engaging residents of Aubrey Barker Road

He assured them that the government will work closely with the residents to minimise disruptions while ensuring the project’s completion.

These residents were informed that if they don’t have a pending housing application, they will need to apply. From there, the government in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Water will render support in their relocation.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the minister noted that all affected residents have expressed their willingness to collaborate with the government.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and engineer inspecting the Aubrey Barker Road project

“All of the residents that we have engaged are willing and ready to work with the government on finding a solution without exception. All, without exception,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

He also revealed that during the engagement, an individual attempted to stir conflict. It was later revealed that this person was not part of the affected group residing on the reserve.

The minister took the opportunity to emphasise the importance of the project, stating, “This Aubrey Barker Street expansion will extend all the way to Ogle and become a crucial thoroughfare for improving traffic flow. There is also a major housing development at the back of Cummings Lodge.”

Despite the rapid pace of infrastructure development, he reassured the public that the well-being of Guyanese citizens remains central to all projects.

Residents of Aubrey Barker Road

Additionally, stall owners operating along the roadway were informed of their impending relocation to facilitate construction.

A section of the government reserve currently used for storing materials and equipment has been identified for upgrading into a tarmac, where the displaced vendors will be relocated, similar to the relocation process in Plaisance.

