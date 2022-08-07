Govt working to empower, improve livelihood of Buxtonians- Pres. Ali

The Government is working on a number of initiatives that will lead to economic empowerment and improved livelihood of the residents of Buxton, East Coast Demerara,

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday, said the initiatives will be implemented through a community-based approach that will involve the farmers, women and more particularly, the youth within the community.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging a resident of Buxton

The Head of State was delivering remarks at the Fourth Anniversary of the Buxton Friendship Museum, Archive and Culture Centre and the graduation exercise of the first batch of students completing an Information Communications Technology (ICT) course, in Middle Street, Buxton.

President Ali said since the Cabinet outreach in the area last month, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha has been working on a number of projects to upgrade farm to market roads and develop drainage canals in the area.

The aim, the president said is to make Buxton the breadbasket for food production in Guyana.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali along with members of the Buxton Friendship Museum, Archive and Culture Centre

President Ali, while stressing on the importance of youth involvement in this process, said, “You must include the young people…let’s bring the farmers together and to deploy the land that you have here collectively so that we can advance the potential of that land into opportunities in agriculture.”

He added, “You are knocking at open doors. We are ready to work with you on advancing your project like this. These are the things that will see the change that we want. These are the things that will add things that will advance the empowerment.”

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and youths of Buxton

The President also announced that the government is partnering with an overseas-based Guyanese, who works with the global online marketplace, Amazon, to set up a special platform that will allow young Guyanese to become certified and gain employment.

“So, this is coming to you and we want to invest in that programme. We are now working out the modalities of that programme,” he said.

He noted that the youths of Buxton can benefit from this initiative, and has tasked Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond to return to the village and engage the youths on projects the government can support, that will see them being empowered.

Meanwhile, the president also addressed the misconception of discrimination against Afro-Guyanese, particularly those in predominantly Afro-Guyanese villages like Buxton. He said that Afro-Guyanese like every other race in Guyana, have always been included in the PPP/C Government’s programmes and policies.

“I know what it is like to respect every single Guyanese. I know what it is like to celebrate each other as Guyanese, and I’m going to lead a battle that includes Buxton, for the upliftment of every single person,” he told the gathering.

Acknowledging the significant contributions of Afro-Guyanese to the development and advancement of Guyana, President Ali emphasised that be it in the education, health, agriculture, security, judiciary, or even in ministerial positions, Afro-Guyanese are involved in all spheres of the society.

The President also toured the museum which includes a copy of the original list of freed Africans who had pooled their monies to buy the East Coast Demerara village. He was joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

