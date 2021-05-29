Govt working to secure food, shelter for flood-affected communities -Dr. Jagdeo

─ will assist with rebuilding once floods subside

Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo says the Government is working to ensure persons affected by flooding across the country are provided with adequate food, shelter and healthcare.

During an interview with local commentator Guyanese Critic today, Dr. Jagdeo said the Government instructed regional authorities and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to make this their primary focus.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar take a first-hand look at flooding in Mahaicony

The Vice President said the combination of unusually heavy rainfall and high tide have caused severe flooding, resulting in hardships. He said the Government has mandated regional officials to survey their communities and to contact the Administration for support where necessary.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali today visited the Mahaicony Creek area where residents have been inundated.

Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha at Yakusari

Other Ministers who have visited affected communities include Prime Minister Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips; Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar; Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha; and Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat.

Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

CDC Director General, Lt. Col. Kester Craig also led teams on visits in Regions Nine and Seven.

The Ministers have been distributing hampers and cleaning supplies, and assessing the other needs of vulnerable residents.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Warren Kwame McCoy and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues at Soesdyke.

Dr. Jagdeo explained that in assisting flood affected communities, Government is mindful that Guyana is still suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you have a shelter, you have to be careful about who you can move into the shelter if a person is COVID-19 positive. You don’t want to move that person into a shelter,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

The Vice President said the authorities across the country have been given assurances that once the flood subsides, the State will help restore losses.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar in Region Five

“The Central Government will provide resources for rebuilding of infrastructure and to address livelihoods because many people have not only had hardships, but they have lost their farmlands or their animals that they had, et cetera. So, there will be support for this after we get past the immediate period.”

Dr. Jagdeo also said the Government is not the addressing the flooding in a partisan manner.

CDC Director General, Lt. Col. Kester Craig

“I know about the hardships. I want to assure people that we are taking this seriously and all the resources of the Government would be at the disposal of the regional bodies to get us through this period, and then we’ll have to come back and deal with the issue of recovery. Dr Jagdeo said the Government will invest all resources necessary for recovery.