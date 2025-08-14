Govt’s cash grants, other support keep Guyana’s children in school – US Human Rights report

The government’s cash transfer and other school support initiatives have contributed significantly in combating child labour, according to the United States Department of State in its 2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Guyana.

Many families in Guyana face persistent economic challenges that often compel children to seek employment. However, the government’s measures have provided much-needed support, allowing more children to remain in school and pursue their education.

The government’s multi-faceted approach directly targets the economic pressures that push children into the workforce, according to the report.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand interacts with pupils of Foulis Nursery School

For example, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant has increased over the years since the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government regained power in August 2020, providing financial relief to thousands of parents.

This year, more than 200,000 schoolchildren from both public and private schools received $55,000 each through this initiative, equating to $11 billion in disposable income for families.

This effort aligns with the PPP/C government’s commitment to financially support families, enhance school attendance, and promote better student engagement.

Another initiative that has alleviated economic pressures leading to child labour is the National School Feeding Programme, which aims to improve health and nutrition while boosting school attendance.

Each year, billions of dollars are allocated to provide nutritious meals to countless school-aged children across Guyana. In 2024, the programme was significantly expanded to ensure all children from Nursery to Grade Two received various food options, including biscuits, juices, cassava bread, and, in some cases, hot meals.

A juice and a sandwich that are being provided under the government’s national school feeding programme

By lessening the financial burden on families to provide meals for their children, these measures have enhanced attendance and learning in addition to improving the overall health, while also making education a more feasible and attractive option when compared to child labour.

The government is also investing in improving school infrastructure, training teachers, and enhancing the curriculum to make education more appealing and beneficial for children.

The report noted an increase in labour inspections aimed at detecting child labour, along with strengthened partnerships with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to address child labour issues in rural and mining communities.

The legal framework prohibits harmful child labour and enforces minimum age laws for work. The US report also noted that child marriages are uncommon and properly regulated by national laws.

The 2024 report presents a generally stable human rights situation in Guyana, showcasing legislative, judicial, and administrative improvements, particularly in legal protections, labour rights, press freedom, and collaboration with humanitarian agencies.

The government continues to progress with its development plan, ensuring every child has equitable access to high-quality education, ultimately fostering a brighter future for them.