Govt’s commitment to economic development will not cease – Min Parag

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag has reaffirmed that the government’s commitment to economic and regional development will not waver despite political obstacles.

Contributing to the budget debates in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Minister Parag said nationwide development will continue under the new budget, ensuring people remain the priority and not politics.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag makes her contributions in the budget debates

The minister criticised the APNU+AFC coalition for condemning the budget despite its track record of economic mismanagement. She challenged the opposition to “come with clean hands” when accusing the government of stagnation.

The local government minister called out the previous APNU+AFC Administration for neglecting hinterland development, claiming billions were misused to benefit party members rather than citizens.

In contrast, she said the ruling PPP/C Government is delivering tangible results including part-time job programmes and funding for community development across all regions, particularly those previously underserved.

“I say this without fear of contradiction that there is only one party in Guyana whose track record boasts of progress, development and unity and that is the People’s Progressive Party,” Minister Parag told the house.

Through the government’s part-time worker initiatives, 15,283 individuals, of which 11,000 were women, have been empowered to lift themselves out of financial hardship.

These programmes have enabled women to leave abusive situations and care for sick family members. To further expand these opportunities, the government has allocated $12.7 billion.

“This government has invested billions annually to ensure that these workers are not only earning a living but are part of an inclusive economic structure that values their contributions,” she said.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has been allocated billions to enhance livelihoods and advance development strategies this year.

A sum of $13.2 billion has been earmarked to improve solid waste management nationwide. The government plans to build additional market areas and landfill sites, expanding on the 13 already in operation.

Significant investments are also being made in upgrading health centres and schools.

Efforts will also be made to strengthen the regional system to ensure citizens have easy access to government services through their Neighbourhood Democratic Councils.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

