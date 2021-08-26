Govt’s housing programme creates over 150 jobs in Linden

─ $1.2 billion housing development for Amelia’s Ward in 2022

More than 150 persons in Linden, Region 10 are now employed, as Government commenced the construction of 20 elevated homes in Amelia’s Ward.

Importantly, all the materials for the construction of the homes are being sourced from businesses within the mining town.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, at the construction site

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP visited the town on Wednesday to assess the ongoing works.

The housing programme is a fulfilment of a commitment made by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during an outreach in the town in January. During that outreach, the Head of State committed to the construction of 1,000 homes in Linden. He assured residents that employment and materials would come from the town.

Today, that commitment was realised, James Hooper of Emmanuel Contracting Service said he is grateful that the Government is keeping its word and giving back to its people.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP, at the construction site

“I just want to say thanks to the President for creating jobs for persons because we have 150 persons who is employed right here and we are very grateful because most of the employment came from Region 10. We are happy to know that the Government has given back to Region 10, a caring Government would have given back to Region 10. So, we are really happy that Region 10 has employment now,”he said.

Nicky Fiedtkou of Fiedtkou Construction shared similar sentiments.

“It means a lot because we didn’t get employment and about three months now, we hear about this work and I keep holding and keep my finger cross because I know it is a boost to Linden because right now, we didn’t doing nothing in Linden and now it create a lot of jobs for the people of Linden, to the construction men, the snack lady, the transportation man getting a dollar from it,”he said.

Minister Croal said what is being witnessed is a testament that the PPP/C Government has kept its word. It is also in keeping with Government’s commitment to create 50,000 jobs.

“We also have as part of our community enhancement project, working with small groups in communities, for example the block making. So, you will find just like what you saw in Georgetown, being engaged here. So, we will be working with small groups for the making of the blocks to be supplied for our housing programme. For example, Christiansburg and the other communities in this vicinity will be engaged for that supplying of the blocks.”

Minister Croal emphasised that the Government will be investing heavily in providing necessary infrastructure for the over 400 house lots that were recently distributed in Linden.

“The infrastructure work for that will see in 2022, over $1.2 billion on first phase infrastructure. What that means is land clearance, preparation, the drainage network, road network and that is a commitment that we are making. For the rest of this year, in Amelia’s Ward and Wisroc, they can see us doing some road maintenance work to the tune of $40 million and next year as part of our 2022 budget, we are committing another $100 million for road maintenance in those areas,” he said.

More areas in Region 10 will be developed for the Government’s housing programme. A joint visit with a team from the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) will be undertaken to identify such lands.

“The people in Region 10, Linden and wherever you are, can look forward to a Government aggressive housing programme that will provide housing solutions not only from house lots perspective but also to have safe communities and better communities for the people of Region 10. Creating employment and also providing that housing environment for many Lindeners.”

The Government in its manifesto made a commitment to provide affordable housing for all and to create 50,000 jobs for Guyanese. In just one year in office, the PPP/C administration is already fulfilling its commitment and ensuring the needs of Guyanese are met.