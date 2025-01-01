Govt’s investments are for Guyanese – President Ali

The PPP/C Government remains committed to ensuring all of its decisions are aimed at benefitting the lives of the people of Guyana.

This vision is aligned with the ‘One Guyana’ initiative, which aims to fosters national unity and integration.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at State House, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali reiterated that his government’s focus on putting people first will continue into 2025, irrespective of the upcoming elections.

He gave an assurance that the upcoming elections will not distract the government from its mission to improve the lives of all citizens.

“Our strategy and philosophy in relation to Guyana is about the people, it has always been about the people. It was never driven by elections, never driven by the desire for power. What we see, is that winning elections and forming a government is a tool in which we can advance the welfare of the people,” His Excellency stated.

He also said that being in government provides an opportunity to build prosperity for everyone.

The president underlined his administration’s commitment to staying connected to the people and working for the development of every community.

“We don’t run the government on an election’s timetable, we run the government on a people’s timetable and once we have the people at the centre, elections will take care of itself,” the head of state noted.

Commenting on the vision of ‘One Guyana,’ President Ali said that he is confident the initiative will succeed and will unite the nation.

He made it clear that his government has no alternative but to achieve the goal of ‘One Guyana.’

“This is not about politics, this is about our future, it is about our country, about our people. By 2030 we must be so united and so strong together, so collectively integrated with each other that when the outside world looks at us, they must see the model of cohesion,” His Excellency stressed.

The president also expressed his belief that Guyana should serve as a blueprint for cultural and religious integration, with other countries looking to it as an example.

President Ali says he is remains adamant that there is no room for failure in achieving the ‘One Guyana’ vision of his administration.

