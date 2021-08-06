Govt’s most important investment is in education – Attorney General

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Senior Counsel Mohabir Anil Nandlall, MP, says the PPP/C Government’s most significant investment is in education.

AG Nandlall made this statement when he spearheaded the distribution of the Government’s ‘Because We Care’ cash grant at the Helena Primary and Lancaster Secondary Schools in Region Four on Friday.

He reaffirmed the Government’s promise to ensure that the future of Guyana’s children is among the Administration’s priorities.

At the Helena Primary School, the Attorney General said the grant programme signifies the Government’s commitment to the education of Guyana’s children, as well its continuous intervention to support citizens.

“The Government wishes to assure you that we are going to be with you every step of the way, all year round.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP

“In terms of our children’s education, you don’t have to worry. The Government is expending the highest number of resources possible in the constraining circumstances to accord to our children’s education.”

The AG assured the parents that the grant programme is not a “one-off engagement,” but a continuous one.

“We will continue to work with you not only in the education field, but more particularly in the education field to ensure that all our children get the quality education that they deserve. Remember, education is power,” he said.

Recipients of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant at the Lancaster Secondary School

Several of the beneficiaries told DPI that the money would be used for its intended purpose.

“My family is going to buy all of the necessary things to go to school; the uniform and everything. My eldest granddaughter said that she needs a laptop. I will try to purchase that for her,” said Mr. Puran Mohabir, grandfather of two, said.

Another parent, Ms. Denise Singh, spoke of the hardships she faced in supporting her children during the pandemic.

Recipients of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant

“I haven’t gotten a lot of school work for the kids and because I am also working, I can’t give the support with the schooling with teaching them at home,” the mother of five said.

Now that she had received her cash grant, Ms. Singh shared that she will use the funds to obtain internet service so her children can connect to online schooling.

Another grandparent, Ms. Savitri Sugrim said she and her grandson will use the grant to purchase a laptop. “My grandson is fatherless, but I am so happy that the Government is supporting us with this cash grant,” she said. All the recipients expressed their gratitude for the Government’s support.