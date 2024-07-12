GPF celebrates 185th Anniversary with award ceremony

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) celebrated its 185th Anniversary with an awards ceremony at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary, Georgetown, on Friday.

Police officers and support groups were honoured for their dedication to traffic management and enforcement, crime-fighting and solving, community relations and policing, immigration, and clerical services.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn emphasised the importance of delivering exemplary service and upholding integrity.

He also encouraged officers to prioritise personal growth.

“I want to entreat you all today to keep focus on integrity, to keep focus on the questions of improvement. This is what we need now more than ever… We must not take our eyes off of that ball,” Minister Benn said.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to providing much-needed support to the Guyana Police Force to reduce crime and violence nationwide.

The government has been investing billions of dollars to strengthen the police force’s capabilities and integrate advanced technology and training.

This year alone, some $1 billion has been allocated for the expansion of the force’s land and water fleet, contributing to improved mobility and response capabilities.

$2 billion is earmarked for enhancing technology and crime-fighting initiatives, while $5.4 billion will be utilised for infrastructural expansion.

Additionally, $250 million was set aside for increased training across various fields and $152 million for community policing initiatives.

“We [government] want the investments that we are making in new buildings, in equipment and all assets, those have to be commensurate with the progress that we are making,” Minister Benn underscored.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken commended the officers for their exceptional dedication to maintaining law and order throughout Guyana.

He underscored their pivotal role in fulfilling the mandate of the Guyana Police Force.

“Your efforts have not gone unnoticed as we remain steadfast in fulfilling the mandate of the Guyana Police Force,” Hicken remarked.

The ceremony included the presentation of over 100 special awards and tokens of appreciation to various departments, including the Police Regional Divisions (one through ten), Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, GPF Command Centre, Guyana Police Association, Communications Branch/Information Technology Department, and the Strategic Implementation Unit for Police Reform.

Special recognition was also extended to the Special Constabulary, Office of the Director of Music and Culture, Quartermaster Store, Guyana Police Consumers, and Co-operative Society Lt. General Officer, among others.

