GPF equipped with over 5,000 body cameras

The government handed over more than 5,000 body cameras to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday to improve efficiency and transparency in its day-to-day operations.

The move also seeks to modernise the police force and promote confidence and trust in communities countrywide.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during remarks

The body cameras will enable the officers to record digital audio and video evidence for criminal, civil, and traffic-related court proceedings.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali handed over the recording devices to Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken at State House in Georgetown.

He highlighted the significance of the cameras, stating that they will boost transparency, accountability and service delivery as well as encourage traceability.

President Ali said it is the government’s goal to have a technologically advanced, service-oriented police force. He believes that accountability, openness, evaluation, and monitoring are crucial elements for providing better service delivery.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacts with Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken during the distribution of the body cameras

According to him, there is no excuse for police officers not to be equipped with these cameras while doing their duties.

He stated that this initiative is part of a larger effort to integrate technology across law enforcement, explaining that the cameras will help the government identify traffic offenses and assess speed.

Police officers utilising body cameras are guided by Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 1 of May 2015.

The cameras have a 256-gigabyte storage capacity and are waterproof and dust-proof up to six feet. They can also be used for up to 10 hours with longer battery packs.

Some of the cameras that were handed over to the Guyana Police Force

The cameras will be integrated within the GPF’s national security network through Wi-Fi, LTE, and 4G cellular connections, guaranteeing data transmission and real-time access.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally; Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Ravindradat Budhram, Traffic Chief Assistant Commissioner, Mahendra Singh, and technical service officers from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were also present at the handing over ceremony.



