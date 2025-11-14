GPHC completes 28 joint replacement surgeries

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) successfully performed 28 joint replacement surgeries between November 7th and 10th, 2025.

The surgeries are being hailed as a significant achievement of the hospital’s Orthopaedic Department.

The surgeries, conducted by a team comprising orthopaedic surgeons, anaesthetists, physiotherapists, nurses, and operating theatre staff, led by Dr Kaaleshwar Ramcharran, initially aimed for 27 surgeries but exceeded the target.

The final tally included 18 knee replacements and 10 hip replacements, benefiting 22 females and six males.

A team of orthopaedic surgeons who completed the surgeries

The GPHC highlighted that joint replacement surgeries at private hospitals can cost around GYD $2.5 million each, stressing the significance of this initiative for the patients involved.

According to the hospital, all patients who underwent surgeries have now been discharged. The institution emphasised that the successful completion of this high-volume surgical schedule demonstrates the department’s expanding capacity and its commitment to world-class orthopaedic care.

It confidently showcases the Ministry of Health’s strategic investments in providing surgical services, significantly enhancing outcomes and effectively minimising waiting lists.