GPHC, Gift of Life International Launch First Paediatric Cardiac Mission of 2024

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), in collaboration with Gift of Life International (GOLI) an international non-profit organization that provides lifesaving cardiac treatment to children in need from developing countries, is proud to announce the commencement of the first of three Paediatric Cardiac Missions scheduled for 2024. This groundbreaking initiative kicked off on Sunday, April 6, with a comprehensive screening clinic aimed at identifying potential surgical candidates with complex congenital heart defects.

Throughout the week, children in critical need of lifesaving corrective surgeries will undergo procedures facilitated by a dedicated team of medical professionals. Spearheaded by Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Rodrigo Soto, the GOLI team comprises 21 doctors, nurses, perfusionists, and respiratory therapists, all committed to delivering top-tier care to patients in Guyana.

Supported by a team of 35 health professionals from GPHC, the mission has already achieved significant milestones. As of today, five successful surgeries have been completed, with two more expected to be performed by the end of the day. These interventions represent vital steps towards improving the health and wellbeing of young patients grappling with congenital heart conditions.

This mission marks the third collaborative effort between GPHC and GOLI in its second year since inception. Building on the success of previous missions, which benefited a total of 17 patients last year, this ongoing partnership underscores the commitment of both organizations to providing essential cardiac care to vulnerable children in Guyana.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Gift of Life International in delivering life-saving cardiac surgeries to children in Guyana,” stated Dr. Tarik Davidson, Head of the Paediatrics Department at GPHC. “These missions not only transform the lives of young patients and their families but also exemplify the power of collaboration in healthcare.”

As the mission progresses, GPHC and GOLI remain steadfast in their commitment to advancing paediatric cardiac care and enhancing healthcare access for all residents of

Guyana. Through collaborative efforts and unwavering dedication, they aim to create a brighter, healthier future for the nation’s children.

