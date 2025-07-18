GPL dismisses report of job losses

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) wishes to address recent unauthorized publications and misleading materials circulating in the public domain regarding its collaboration with InterEnergy Group (IEG). These materials falsely claim that the partnership will result in job losses for GPL employees.GPL categorically states that these claims are inaccurate and misleading.

In January 2024, GPL and InterEnergy Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for collaboration. This MoU enables GPL to benefit from IEG’s extensive technical expertise through consultation and knowledge sharing. Since then, both companies have been engaged in discussions focused on IEG providing technical assistance to support GPL’s ongoing and future infrastructure development projects.

As GPL undertakes major infrastructural upgrades to modernize and expand the national electricity grid, the need for specialized expertise is critical. InterEnergy Group, with its proven track record in building and managing successful electricity networks across the region, is well-positioned to provide valuable support.

Importantly, this collaboration is not intended to displace or replace GPL employees. On the contrary, it is designed to enhance the capabilities of our workforce. GPL employees will benefit from training, exposure, and hands-on experience alongside international experts, thereby strengthening local capacity and ensuring long-term sustainability of the energy sector.

GPL remains committed to transparency, employee development, and national progress. We urge the public to rely on official GPL communications for accurate information and to disregard unauthorized and speculative content.