GPL gets 15 certified fibre optic technicians

Fifteen Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc. employees are now certified fibre optic technicians, enhancing the company’s internal capacity and reducing the need for external contractors.

Eight graduates are from the System Control and Operation Department, two from the Information Technology Department, one from the Human Resources Department, and four from the Transmissions and Distribution Department.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton speaking at the Fibre Optic Installer and Technician Training programme graduation ceremony

The programme started on March 19 and saw an overall investment of $3.9 million.

It was executed through a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Labour-Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and GPL.

During the graduation ceremony at the Sophia Training Centre on Wednesday, top performer, Navin Deonarayan promised to apply the knowledge with confidence to execute fibre optic works and provide the necessary guidance to his workmates.

“This will benefit GPL greatly…We are building a smart grid and in that smart grid, communication is one of the key ingredients. Fibre optic communication, more so, is one of the most secure means of communication…Having the knowledge to deal with fibre optic is tremendously important,” GPL’s System Control and Operations Manager, Deonarayan pointed out.

To his fellow graduates, Deonarayan stressed, “Let us give back to the company in a way that they have decided that we are fit to receive this training. Let them see the benefits of their investment.”

GPL’s Senior Automation Engineer, Sunil Goriah described the journey as a great achievement for the company.

“When it comes to troubleshooting or having issues with our fibre optic work, we usually have to get persons out of the company. Now, this will better prepare the company to be able to overlook contractors and ensure that we are having quality work,” he explained.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton stated that the government is keen on upskilling the country’s human capital to fill the labour gap, as it continues to undergo rapid economic growth.

“This is so significant…You fit into a strategic vision…Every year, the Board of Industrial Training looks for new sectors and professions. I am glad that you are attaching yourself to a profession for the future,” he underlined.

Meanwhile, Minister Hamilton said the graduates have the responsibility to apply their knowledge to advance the entity’s capability now that they are certified.

Nearly 12,000 persons have been trained in technical areas by BIT over the last four years.

Meanwhile, GPL’s Human Resource Development Manager, Anthony Johnson highlighted that the company’s capability has been strengthened, allowing GPL to accrue savings pertaining to the repairs and maintenance of the fibre optic cable.

“It will reduce downtime, and response time to repairing the damage since a core of 15 members of staff from various departments will quickly respond to the affected cable,” he highlighted.

