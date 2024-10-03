GPL urges customers to upgrade prepaid metres

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is warning customers to upgrade their prepaid metres immediately or risk losing electricity altogether.

Approximately 18,000 customers must call GPL now to get their metres upgraded before October 31.

To comply with international mandatory standards, it is mandatory for GPL to transition to the latest version of the Standard Transfer Specification for all prepaid metres.

The upgrade will enhance GPL service countrywide and will benefit customers.

GPL’s Divisional Director of Customer Services, Rhonda La Fargue, explained that “with an upgraded system, there is some better functionality so it’s necessary that we are a part of that.”

Failure to upgrade within the deadline will result in power loss since metres will no longer be able to accept pre-paid tokens.

Eligible customers should contact GPL via 603-8635 or 690-3128 for assistance.

Once their eligibility is confirmed, GPL staff will provide the three necessary tokens. The first two are upgrade tokens while the third acts as a “test” token to verify the upgrade’s success and the metre’s ability to accept credit.

La Fargue noted that this process can be completed in about two minutes. “It’s a simple process that a customer can do themselves,” she explained.

Thus far, GPL has implemented several measures to notify and assist customers in swiftly and effectively upgrading.

The agency has published the metre numbers eligible for the upgrade, publicised contact details, and conducted outreaches in various communities.

For customers with non-upgradable metres, GPL is committed to ensuring they are not left without power.

As the world advances, the government remains dedicated to keeping Guyana up-to-date with every necessary upgrade, guaranteeing access to essential services.

