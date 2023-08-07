GPO, DHL team up to launch ‘Express Plus’ service for expedited shipping in Region Two

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) and DHL have embarked on a partnership which will see the parties providing global expedited shipping in Anna Regina, Region Two.

Customers can send packages or documents from the Anna Regina Post Office to any location in the world using the “Express Plus” service, and have them delivered within three business days.

From left: GPO’s Business Development Manager, Mr. Kenneth Scrubb, Postmaster General, Ms. Karen Brown, DHL’s Berbice Operations Manager, Mr. Alvin Ramnarine and Postmaster of Anna Regina Post Office, Ms. Andria Bailey

During a soft launch of Express Plus at the Anna Regina Post Office on Friday, representatives from the Guyana Post Office Corporation and DHL interacted with several members of the business community and residents of Anna Regina while distributing brochures and flyers about the service.

Express Plus was well received by the residents, who said it is timely and eliminates the need for persons to travel to Georgetown in order to send packages abroad.

Ms. Karen Brown, Postmaster General affirmed her confidence in the service, which she said required careful planning before being put into operation. She reiterated the Guyana Post Office Corporation’s ongoing commitment to preserving a consistent and dependable delivery network at the local and international levels.

Express Plus provides an electronic proof of delivery that includes the recipient’s signature, making it the best choice for urgent international shipments. Customers can easily trace their packages utilizing the platforms offered by DHL.

For further information or to sign up, customers are urged to visit the Anna Regina Post Office or call 600-5714 or 600-5711.

