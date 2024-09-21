‘Great future for youths in the PPP’ – GS Jagdeo says

– around 6,000 youths attend PYO Conferences, formally join the party

Guyana’s younger generation has a bright and promising future with the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), as they are being prepared for leadership roles within the party.

PPP General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo underscored this point at a press conference on Thursday, highlighting an increase in youth intake, with thousands participating and joining the PPP’s youth arm.

Over the last month, Dr Jagdeo embarked on a massive youth outreach, where the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO) hosted conferences in Regions One, Two, Eight and Nine.

He said, “We had over 6000 young people attending, many of whom have now formally become part of our youth arm of the party. I think this is an enormous number of young people.”

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

At these important forums, young people are given a platform to freely raise issues or provide recommendations and contribute to the party’s vision. They are also moulded to become leaders of the party.

Notably, these conferences are not only fostering self-growth but also ensuring youths are socially conscious to lead effectively.

Dr Jagdeo said this mentorship and development of youths are important since they are the party’s future. He pointed to himself and President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who are leading the country and were once a part of the PYO.

“They [youths] get a grounding here; they learn empathy with people. They learn about struggles…and that’s the message that we’ve been speaking about at these youth camps,” the general secretary explained further.

Jagdeo emphasised that only the PPP has a track record of creating opportunities for youths at various levels, including at the leadership level. This demonstrates the unique appeal of the party, which is a stark contrast to that of the coalition.

“We always say that the People’s Progressive Party is the only multiethnic party in this country. And that’s mirrored in the youth movement…If you look at the other political forces…it’s parties that cannot even put together numbers across the board, much less young people,” he underscored.

Youths who participated in one of the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO) conferences

Dr Jagdeo also addressed the ownership mentality of the PNC, who, on multiple occasions have been caught attacking young Afro-Guyanese who are seen with government officials.

He accused the PNC of treating Afro-Guyanese as a mere vote blank, while the government works for all Guyanese, regardless of race, religion, or gender, and offers opportunities for all to succeed.

He said the PPP emphasises respect, opportunities, and empowerment for all, especially young people, making it increasingly attractive.

The PPP/C Government recognises the voices and contributions of youths as important, which is reflected in the cabinet and parliamentary representatives’ makeup of the party. Several young ministers and MPs are currently serving the country.

Furthermore, significant emphasis is placed on expanding the skillsets of the younger generation, through scholarships and technical training, business grants, job opportunities and other programmes tailored to their needs.

