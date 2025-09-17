Griffith outlines plans to reform workforce

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, says the ministry is ready to expand its reach and impact across the country.

Speaking on the first episode of “Beyond the Title”, the minister outlined plans to work closely with the Attorney General’s Office to reform the labour force in the country.

Standing on his legal expertise, Minister Griffith intends to implement the appropriate legal framework to effectively balance and manage all the labour relations in the country.

“We have to have a strong legal framework to protect the interests of employees; those who are working in the labour force in this country, but we have to also ensure that it’s also balanced to also manage the interests of employers and ensure the need for improvement on both sides,” he explained.

During the previous People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) term in office, under the leadership of his predecessor, Joseph Hamilton, who is now Senior Advisor at the ministry, the government recorded success rates in several areas.

These included training thousands of Guyanese through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), recovering millions in owed wages for workers, and increasing the inspections for safer workplaces.

Minister Griffith noted that since assuming office back in 2020, the government has delivered more than 50,000 jobs.

This achievement, he credited to the Labour Ministry, which played an essential role in preparing the workforce to meet the demands of this changing economy.

He further added, “There is an aspect of the ministry called the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency, which a lot of people will still learn about what we’re doing in terms of manpower planning, but it’s really to prepare a labour force and a work force with all that Guyana is experiencing right now.”

Looking ahead

Minister Griffith highlighted the striking contrast that will define Guyana in 2025 and 2030, emphasising that the difference hinges on the investments being made in the nation’s people today.

He described these investments as “deposits,” noting that every new training programme, scholarship, enhanced service, and policy designed to protect and strengthen workers’ rights adds lasting value to the country’s human capital.

The PPP/C Administration, he affirmed, is laying a strong foundation, expanding access to training, fortifying institutions, and preparing Guyanese to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy.

Minister Griffith expressed optimism that these deposits will yield visible rewards: a workforce that is more skilled, confident, and empowered to drive Guyana’s future growth.